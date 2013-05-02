LONDON May 2 Swiss bank UBS should
consider a break-up to separate its investment banking arm,
activist shareholder Knight Vinke Asset Management said on
Thursday.
KVAM owns less than 1 percent of UBS, but also advises other
large investors. UBS holds its annual shareholder meeting on
Thursday.
The following is the text of KVAM's open letter, addressed
to UBS's board, management, staff, shareholders and customers:
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Knight Vinke is an institutional shareholder of UBS. We are
publishing this letter now, on the date of the Annual
Shareholders' Meeting, so as to initiate a transparent debate
about UBS' group structure. In particular, we question the
merits of keeping the Investment Bank under the same roof as the
Wealth Management and Swiss Banking businesses.
The Investment Bank has delivered a good set of results for
the first quarter of 2013 but nearly destroyed UBS in 2007-09.
Investment banking is a very risky business and these risks pose
a serious threat to UBS' Wealth Management and Swiss Banking
franchises. They may also be preventing them from achieving
their true potential. This is a discussion that is best had when
all the businesses are doing well - as is the case today - and
the Board needs to be encouraged to act quickly and decisively
so as not to lose the opportunity.
As we all know, in 2007-09 the Investment Bank lost SFr 57
billion and UBS had to be rescued by its shareholders and by the
Swiss National Bank. In 2011, we were again reminded of the
risky nature of investment banking when UBS lost SFr 1.8 billion
as a result of an "unauthorized trading incident" and in 2012 it
was fined SFr 1.4 billion for its part in the LIBOR rigging
scandal. Of course, this record of losses is not unique to UBS -
many other banks have also suffered catastrophic losses in the
last few years. In the case of UBS, however, the damage has gone
further because the losses have weakened the reputation of its
prized Wealth Management division and the all-important trust of
its clients.
UBS appears to believe that the Investment Bank can now be
re-engineered to generate reasonable returns for shareholders by
eliminating some of its most capital intensive units. This has
been achieved by parking these "non-core" businesses, together
with the Investment Bank's toxic "legacy" assets, in other parts
of UBS. It is no surprise, therefore, that the Investment Bank
is now producing very good results - but one should remember
that the Group as a whole remains exposed to these risks.
In the case of UBS, the risks that are inherent to
investment banking are compounded by organizational complexity
and territorial behaviour that result from the way in which the
Group was created through a series of major cross-border
acquisitions. These risks are unrelated to capital intensity or
size and are not adequately addressed by the down-sizing of the
Investment Bank and internal transfer of some of its activities.
It is argued that the Investment Bank brings cross-selling
opportunities to the Wealth Management business - and to a
limited extent this may be true. However, whatever benefits
there may be need to be viewed in the wider context of the risks
that the Investment Bank brings to the Group as a whole - and
the damage that it potentially does to the brand and client
trust that are so vital to the Wealth Management and Swiss
Banking businesses.
What is missing, in all of this, is a far more ambitious
vision of what UBS' Wealth Management and Swiss Banking
businesses might aspire to if they had none of the risks
associated with the Investment Bank or its related portfolio of
legacy assets.
What is also missing is the recognition that the best owners
of the Investment Bank could well be its management and
employees - who in any case receive the largest part of any
profits. Since 1998, the Investment Bank has paid SFr 115
billion in salaries and bonuses to its employees. By contrast,
over the same period it has contributed a negative SFr 25
billion to its parent and shareholders. Transferring full or
partial ownership of the Investment Bank to insiders would
almost certainly lead to more prudent behaviour.
To its credit, the Board under the direction of Dr. Axel
Weber has taken a welcome first step in the restructuring of UBS
by repositioning the Investment Bank. The Board now has the
opportunity to go further so as to unlock the full value
potential of UBS - by separating the Investment Bank from Wealth
Management and Swiss Banking, by possibly contracting out the
liquidation of the legacy portfolio, and by simplifying the
Group structure so as to reduce risk overall.
We now urge the Board to pursue these strategic options as a
priority and to ensure that the interests of shareholders are
kept distinct from those who have vested interests of their own.
Yours sincerely,
Eric Knight
Knight Vinke Asset Management