BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory names Tina L. Castillo, chief financial officer and treasurer
NEW YORK Aug 25 UBS Wealth Management Americas, a unit of UBS AG UBSN.VX, on Thursday said it hired Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser Brian Zalewski in Chicago.
Zalewski is a former Smith Barney broker who stayed on after Morgan Stanley (MS.N) bought control of the Citigroup (C.N) unit in 2009. He generated $1.1 million in revenue during the past year and managed $110 million in client assets.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney also on Thursday said it hired a team of brokers from Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) that generated $2.2 million in revenue and managed $175 million in assets.
Doing business as the Pangaea Group. Michael Parziale and Daniel Morilak joined Morgan's Rancho Santa Fe, California, office.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors added $7.5 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Feb. 8, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth straight week of inflows. Stock funds based in the United States took in $2.4 billion during the week, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
* Noodles & Company announces private placement financing, strategic initiatives to improve operating performance and provides preliminary fourth quarter update