NEW YORK May 6 A federal appeals court in New
York rejected appeals by UBS AG shareholders seeking
to hold the Swiss bank liable for their losses for having
concealed its exposure to risky mortgage-backed securities and
helping clients evade U.S. taxes.
Tuesday's decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
is the latest ruling to limit the reach of U.S. civil securities
fraud laws, under a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court precedent that
imposed a presumption against applying U.S. law to conduct
outside the country.
Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge José Cabranes
said that precedent, Morrison v. National Australia Bank, bars
investors who buy foreign issuers' securities on foreign
exchanges from pursuing U.S. fraud claims against those issuers,
even if their securities are cross-listed on U.S. exchanges.
Gregory Castaldo, a Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check partner
representing the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Robert Giuffra, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell
representing UBS, said in an email: "We're pleased with today's
decision, which ends this litigation once and for all."
UBS from 2007 to 2009 took more than $48 billion of
writedowns on residential mortgage-backed securities and
collateralized debt obligations, and in 2009 reached a $780
million settlement with regulators to end a criminal tax probe.
The plaintiffs claimed that their UBS shares lost value
because the bank concealed risks that led to these costs.
In September 2011, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in
Manhattan dismissed claims by foreign and domestic plaintiffs
who bought UBS shares on foreign exchanges, and a year later
dismissed all remaining claims.
Upholding these rulings, Cabranes said Morrison meant that
four of the plaintiffs, three foreign and one domestic, could
not invoke a key U.S. securities law, the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, to pursue their fraud claims.
"The focus of the Exchange Act is upon purchases and sales
of securities in the United States," he wrote. "This evinces a
concern with the location of the securities transaction and not
the location of an exchange where the security may be dually
listed."
He said the U.S. plaintiff, the Oregon Public Employees
Board, could not get around this by having placed a "buy order"
for its Switzerland-listed UBS shares in the United States.
As to UBS' disclosures of its mortgage-related exposures,
Cabranes said the plaintiffs failed to show the bank materially
misled them about its risk management, saying "we do not
recognize allegations of 'fraud by hindsight.'"
He also said UBS properly revealed its involvement in
multiple tax probes and the threat of money damages and criminal
penalties. "Disclosure is not a rite of confession," he wrote.
Cabranes also wrote an August 2013 decision involving
convicted money manager Alberto Vilar, which extended Morrison
by finding that U.S. criminal laws addressing securities fraud
also don't extend outside the country.
The case is City of Pontiac Policemen's and Firemen's
Retirement System et al v. UBS AG, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 12-04355.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Richard Chang)