RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
July 25 Swiss bank UBS Group AG appointed Javier Oficialdegui and Laurent Bouvier as co-heads of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) sector client coverage and origination, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The bank also named Juan Monte and Jasper Tans co-heads of EMEA country coverage and origination ex UK.
Javier Martinez-Piqueras has been appointed sole head of equity capital markets client solutions business in EMEA. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr