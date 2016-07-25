July 25 Swiss bank UBS Group AG appointed Javier Oficialdegui and Laurent Bouvier as co-heads of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) sector client coverage and origination, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank also named Juan Monte and Jasper Tans co-heads of EMEA country coverage and origination ex UK.

Javier Martinez-Piqueras has been appointed sole head of equity capital markets client solutions business in EMEA. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)