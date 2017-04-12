April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Sanborn — currently chief risk officer of the company's investment bank — will be succeeding Tom Troy, who is retiring after 30 years in financial services.

In addition, Peter Hill will be joining UBS WMA as head of public finance from Wells Fargo where he was U.S. head of public finance since 2009. The company also named Steven Genyk as WMA head of municipal trading. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)