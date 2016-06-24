U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.8 bln in latest week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
(Updates career history, reporting lines.)
By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, June 24 UBS has hired Barry Zamore, the former head of US trading of performing leveraged loans at Credit Suisse, to run loan trading, according to sources.
Zamore, who is expected to start at the bank in New York in July, will report to Philip Olesen, global head of credit trading at UBS, the sources said.
A veteran of the US$880bn loan market, Zamore worked at Credit Suisse since 1993 before leaving earlier this year. He led the fight to remove loan trading assignment fees from the market. An assignment fee is charged on trades completed by banks that are not the administrative agent of the loan.
Most banks, but not all, will agree to waive assignment fees for other dealers that have joined a so-called no-fee consortium, which Zamore began in the early 2000s.
A UBS spokesperson declined to comment. Zamore also declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc will resign from her role on Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and marketing efforts at the payments company.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it. REL