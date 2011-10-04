ZURICH Oct 4 The trading scandal at Swiss bank
UBS AG discovered last month has not resulted
in lots of clients withdrawing their money, the finance chief
said on Tuesday.
"We saw no material change in net new money flows as a result
of the trading incident," CFO Tom Naratil told an investor
conference in London.
"We believe there is further upside to our overall
performance," he also said.
UBS expects to report a modest third-quarter net profit,
easing concerns about the short-term impact of the $2.3 billion
alleged rogue trading loss revealed last month as the bank
chalks up gains on credit derivatives.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)