ZURICH Oct 4 The trading scandal at Swiss bank UBS AG discovered last month has not resulted in lots of clients withdrawing their money, the finance chief said on Tuesday.

"We saw no material change in net new money flows as a result of the trading incident," CFO Tom Naratil told an investor conference in London.

"We believe there is further upside to our overall performance," he also said.

UBS expects to report a modest third-quarter net profit, easing concerns about the short-term impact of the $2.3 billion alleged rogue trading loss revealed last month as the bank chalks up gains on credit derivatives. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)