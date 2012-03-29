March 29 UBS Wealth Management Americas on Thursday hired a Merrill Lynch team that generated $4 million in revenue during the past 12 months, the latest in a series of defections from Merrill to the Swiss bank, people familiar with the move said.

The Palumbo, Short, D'Amato & Dixon Group, led by Richard Palumbo in Short Hills, New Jersey, is joining UBS in nearby Florham Park. The team also includes Robert Short, Robert D'Amato, James Dixon and four associates.

UBS and Merrill representatives did not immediately comment.

Palumbo has spent his 20-year career at Merrill, according to his BrokerCheck records at regulator FINRA. Merrill was acquired by Bank of America in 2008.

UBS has outpaced rivals Merrill and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney this year in poaching top-tier brokers. Reuters this week reported the U.S. brokerage arm of UBS added at least 48 brokers with more than $6 billion in client assets under management since January.

UBS is the smallest of the four largest U.S. brokerages, ending 2011 with 6,967 advisers and about $750 billion in client assets. (Editing by Phil Berlowitz)