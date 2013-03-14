* CEO is bank's top earner
* New investment bank head gets $26 mln welcome
* Campaigning shareholder slams UBS
* Chairman Weber, paid 3.57 mln Sfr, defends compensation
* UBS shareholder meeting on May 2
By Katharina Bart and Anjuli Davies
ZURICH/LONDON, March 14 UBS drew fire
on Thursday as it announced it paid CEO Sergio Ermotti almost $9
million in 2012 and welcomed a new investment bank chief with a
$26 million package, just as the Swiss bank is in the process of
firing 10,000 staff.
Executive pay in Switzerland remains a heated issue five
years after the near collapse of UBS, blamed by many on a big
bonus culture driving bankers to take excessive risks.
"UBS has still not learnt from the mistakes of the past,"
said Brigitta Moser-Harder, an outspoken retail shareholder of
UBS who campaigned for strict controls on executive pay that
were adopted in a Swiss referendum earlier this month.
Investment bank chief Andrea Orcel, who is overseeing a
radical restructuring of that operation in which 2,000 jobs are
expected to go, secured a package worth 25 million Swiss francs
($26.27 million), according to UBS's annual report on Thursday.
It comprises $6.364 million in deferred cash and deferred
UBS shares worth 18.5 million francs ($19.44 million) at the
grant date. The deferred cash and shares will vest in
instalments in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
The deal was designed to replace forfeited pay from his
former employer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, after he
joined the Swiss bank in July 2012. Orcel's regular salary for
2012 was not disclosed.
Moser-Harder told Reuters that Orcel's payment was
outrageous: "Not only did the investment bank contribute a loss
in the billions, it is also being massively scaled back."
The Swiss vote two weeks ago will give shareholders a
binding vote on remuneration, ban big rewards for new and
departing managers and impose possible jail sentences and fines
for breaches of the new rules.
Swiss drugmaker Novartis was forced to scrap a
proposed $78 million payment to outgoing chairman Daniel Vasella
in February after a public outcry.
UBS Chairman Axel Weber, whose 4 million franc signing-on
fee sparked enough shareholder anger to garner a one-third
opposition to the bank's overall pay scheme last year, earned
3.57 million francs in 2012.
The news follows another turbulent year for UBS, which
posted a full-year net loss after saying it would fire 10,000
employees as it exits large parts of its fixed-income business.
In December UBS said it would have to pay $1.5 billion to
settle its role in a multi-year global rate-rigging scheme.
ISSUES FROM THE PAST
In an internal memo, Weber defended the payments, noting the
executives did not receive any cash bonuses, but were rewarded
with deferred instruments subject to the risk of forfeiture.
"Negative results that arise due to issues from the past and
the acceleration of restructuring at UBS should be viewed
differently from an operating loss," he said, adding the UBS
share price rose by 28 percent in 2012.
"We reduced our risks substantially in 2012, and shrunk our
balance sheet. UBS's capital strength under Basel III is now
clearly industry leading. We have also regained client
confidence in Switzerland and abroad."
Ermotti was the Swiss bank's highest earner last year,
pipping Americas wealth management division head Robert McCann,
who was paid most in 2011. McCann earned 8.56 million francs in
2012, compared with 9.18 million in 2011.
UBS cut its overall bonus pool for 2012 by 7 percent to 2.5
billion francs and introduced a scheme under which bankers can
be paid in a form of deferred financial instruments that are
revoked if the bank's capital targets are not met.
Weber said the total compensation for the top management
team had also been cut by 7 percent, with McCann seeing his
bonus down 8 percent despite the fact his division achieved
record results in 2012.
Ermotti's pay is a 40 percent increase on 2011, but he only
joined the bank in April of that year and was named CEO in
November 2011 after a $2 billion rogue-trading scandal felled
his predecessor, Oswald Gruebel.
The CEO's base pay was 2.5 million francs, with more than 6
million francs in bonus awards.
In January, Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase's Chief
Executive, had his 2012 bonus cut in half after $6.2 billion of
trading losses in the "London Whale" affair.
Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins got a package worth
2.6 million pounds ($3.88 million) for 2012, while RBS boss
Stephen Hester received 3.27 million pounds, but waived his
bonus after the bank suffered a computer systems failure.
UBS's shareholder meeting is on May 2. Rival bank Credit
Suisse is expected to disclose its top management and
board pay on March 22.