UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 14 UBS will pay its investment bank chief Andrea Orcel a "golden hello" package worth 25 million Swiss francs ($26.27 million), the bank said on Thursday, less than two weeks after Swiss voters imposed some of the world's strictest controls on executive pay.
Orcel's package composed $6.364 million in deferred cash and deferred UBS shares worth 18.5 million Swiss francs ($19.44 million) at the grant date, according to UBS's annual report.
The deferred cash and shares will vest in instalments in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
The package was designed to replace forfeited pay from his former employer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, after he joined the Swiss bank in July 2012.
Pay remains a heated issue in Switzerland five years after the near collapse of UBS in 2008, blamed by many on a culture of big bonuses driving bankers to make risky investments.
Swiss citizens voted on March 3 to force public companies to give shareholders a binding vote on compensation.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.