LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - UBS has promoted Armin Peter to head
of debt capital markets EMEA syndicate as part of an internal
reshuffling of primary market coverage, the Swiss bank said on
Thursday.
Based in London, Peter will be responsible for all of UBS's
primary market activities including government, covered and
senior bonds, as well as bank capital.
An industry veteran of 25 years, Peter has worked for a wide
range of European financial institutions in brokering, trading
and syndicate roles, and joined UBS to run the bank's covered
bond business and syndicate in 2006 from HSBC.
More recently, he headed up the bank's covered business and
financial flow syndicate, EMEA.
This is the latest in a series of job changes at UBS
following its shock retrenchment from the fixed income business
last October, culling 10,000 staff in the process, including the
sovereign, supranational and agency business.
Its FIG outfit, however, was left relatively unscathed.
Peter is effectively filling a void left by Mark Wheatcroft,
former head of syndicate for EMEA at UBS, who was let go as part
of the bank's overhaul.
Months later, Wheatcroft took up a similar role at Mizuho
International, and has recently been appointed as head of
European primary debt markets and member of the executive
committee at the Japanese bank.
As part of the last reshuffle, UBS has also appointed Hampus
Falth as debt syndicate manager at UBS. Falth had been a euro
government bond trader at UBS up until now, and will be
replacing Anthony Tobin who left UBS for RBC in early May.