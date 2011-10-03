LONDON Oct 3 Dealmaker Hermann Prelle has rejoined UBS as chairman of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Prelle, a former head of German M&A and co-head of the EMEA investment banking division, had been on sabbatical for about a year for personal reasons.

He rejoins the Swiss firm immediately and will focus on client coverage, working with the bank's co-heads of M&A for the region, Jonathan Rowley and Alison Harding-Jones.

His return is a boost for UBS, which recently lost two global heads of M&A. In Europe, Liam Beere left to join independent investment bank Moelis, and in the United States Cary Kochman left for Citigroup . (Reporting by Victoria Howley)