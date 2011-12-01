ZURICH Dec 1 UBS AG will fold its European onshore branches for the wealthy into its larger European private bank as they near profitability, according to a memorandum seen on Thursday by Reuters.

The unit, which brings together onshore and offshore operations, will be led by UBS executive Jakob Stott, who until now ran the onshore arm only.

UBS's Juerg Haller, head of the offshore business in Europe, becomes a vice-chairman of the overall private bank.

The onshore operations were part of a push by Swiss private banks to win back European clients on their home turf.

The move came amid pressure on offshore banking in Switzerland and as more clients chose to do their banking at home. Banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer have poured money into European expansion.

The move was first reported by Thursday's edition of Swiss weekly Handelszeitung. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)