Sept 11 UBS AG has prevailed against
an investor's multi-million-dollar arbitration claim for losses
tied to the firm's Puerto Rico bond funds, following a string of
investor victories.
A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
arbitration panel ruled that investor Berta Ganapolsky relied on
advice from her family's "outside counsel" and an accountant,
instead of her UBS broker, when she chose to remain invested in
a bond fund that was underwritten and sold by UBS's Puerto Rico
arm. The ruling, dated Wednesday, was posted to FINRA's website
on Friday.
"We believe that justice was not done here," said Charles
Lichtman, a lawyer in Boca Raton, Florida, who represented
Ganapolsky. "Our client is a 78-year-old widow, whose UBS broker
put all of her money into one investment," Lichtman said in a
statement.
Ganapolsky, who filed the case last year, had sought a total
of $9.1 million in relief.
Many of the Puerto Rico funds sold by UBS were highly
concentrated in the debt of the Caribbean island's government
and related entities. UBS is defending against hundreds of
arbitration claims filed with FINRA, which collectively seeking
more than $900 million in damages.
Some of the funds lost half to nearly two-thirds of their
value between March 2011 and October 2013, amid fears about the
size of Puerto Rico's debt burden and the weakness of its
economy. They have failed since to recover.
"UBS is pleased with the arbitrators' decision in this
matter," a spokesman said.
The panel's decision follows a series of recent UBS losses.
On Aug.31, arbitrators ordered UBS to pay $2.9 million to two
Puerto Rican investors. And Aug. 11 arbitrators ordered UBS to
pay two investors $2.5 million.
In May, arbitrators ordered UBS to buy back an investor's
Puerto Rico bond fund portfolio for $1 million.
As the value of the investor's portfolio plunged, a UBS manager
told him that "even a skinny cow could give milk," the ruling
said.
The panel, in reaching its decision on Wednesday, also
recommended removing details about Ganapolsky's complaint from
the public record of her broker at the time, David Jose Lugo.
FINRA rules require that summaries of investors' arbitration
complaints appear in the public records of brokers who are
either named in a case or facilitated a transaction.
Lugo's public record reflects dozens of such complaints
about the funds and also notes that he left UBS in May. Lugo's
lawyer was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)