May 19 UBS AG must buy back an investor's Puerto Rico bond fund portfolio for $1 million, securities arbitrators ruled on Tuesday in a rare, lengthy rebuke of the firm's sales practices on the Caribbean island.

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration panel in San Juan found two UBS units liable to the investor, Juan Burgos Rosado, whose losses in the now troubled closed-end funds sold by the firm's Puerto Rico arm had reached $737,000 four years after he opened his account in 2011, according to the ruling.

Burgos, age 66 at the time, had invested savings that he scrimped together by renovating a "run-down" bodega that he later ran as a business, the FINRA panel wrote in an arbitration decision that is unusual because it explains the reasons behind the ruling.

Many of the Puerto Rico funds sold by UBS were highly concentrated in the debt of the Caribbean island's government and related entities. UBS is defending against hundreds of arbitration claims filed with FINRA, collectively seeking more than $900 million in damages.

Some of the funds lost half to nearly two-thirds of their value between March 2011 and October 2013, amid fears about the size of Puerto Rico's debt burden and the weakness of its economy. They have failed to recover since.

"UBS is disappointed with the decision with which we respectfully disagree," a spokeswoman said. She added the decision was not indicative of how other cases might play out, since it was based on the investor's specific case.

Over 20 years, the funds provided excellent returns, she said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Ken Wills)