NEW YORK May 6 UBS AG has been sued
by older investors who claimed it steered them into mutual funds
that invested heavily in Puerto Rico bonds, costing much of
their life savings and causing billions of dollars of losses
because of the commonwealth's fiscal woes.
According to a complaint made public on Tuesday, UBS viewed
the 23 closed-end funds as "cash cows," generating tens of
millions of dollars of extra fees by stuffing them with Puerto
Rico government bonds it underwrote, and which it should have
known were risky given the economy's instability.
The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court said UBS
exacerbated the problem by using leverage in the funds, and
encouraging clients who needed to preserve capital ahead of
retirement to instead take out $500 million of costly loans to
boost their investments in the funds.
"This combination of high leverage and exposure to high-risk
debt securities made the funds ticking time bombs," and by March
the funds had lost more than half their value, it said.
Puerto Rico's economy has been in or near recession for
eight years, and its debt was cut to junk status this year by
the three major U.S. credit rating agencies.
Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla last week announced plans to
cut $1.4 billion of public spending in an effort to balance the
commonwealth's budget.
UBS spokeswoman Megan Stinson had no immediate comment on
the lawsuit.
Popular Inc, the parent of Banco Popular, is also a
defendant with regard to its alleged role in nine of the funds.
Teruca Rullán, a spokeswoman, had no immediate comment.
The lawsuit is dated May 5 and seeks class-action status
covering thousands of people mainly in their 50s and older,
Daniel Berger, a partner at Grant & Eisenhofer who represents
the plaintiffs, said in an interview.
"UBS was in a superior position to know about the risks of
investing in these funds," Berger said. "UBS took advantage of
its clients by putting them in mutual funds that it portrayed as
safe, secure and not risky. Under Puerto Rico law, it had a
fiduciary duty to act in its clients' best interest, not UBS'
best interest, and it didn't."
The complaint said UBS' client relationship agreement
required that the litigation be pursued in New York.
The case is Fernandez et al v. UBS AG et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-03252.
