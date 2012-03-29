(Adds detail)

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, March 29 Swiss bank UBS sounded a downbeat note for first-quarter client activity at its flagship private bank, bearing out its own predictions that wealthy clients, nervous over the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. deficit woes, were holding cash.

"Clients are looking for sustainable improvements in what they see primarily in Europe, and they are still looking for that," UBS's financial head Tom Naratil told investors at a brokerage conference on Thursday.

Naratil said UBS's private clients hold roughly 27 percent in cash and low-margin cash-like products, a bank record high mark, which, in turn, depresses margins at the private banking unit.

Naratil's comment was the first glimpse UBS has given into first-quarter earnings, which will be reported May 2.

Naratil referred to the Swiss bank's recent hiring of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Andrea Orcel as a commitment to UBS's client focus. Orcel, a top European dealmaker, will will co-run UBS's investment bank with existing head Carsten Kengeter from July 1.

Naratil reiterated UBS's commitment to investment banking, where risk is being slashed ahead of regulation making riskier business far more costly for banks, which has prompted a rush for the exits of some areas, such as securitisation. UBS is ahead of plan to lower risk-weighted assets at the securities unit by 145 billion Swiss francs ($159.84 billion) by year-end. ($1 = 0.9072 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor and Elaine Hardcastle)