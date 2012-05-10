NEW YORK May 10 UBS AG said on Thursday it had named real estate veteran Peter Baccile, a vice chairman of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as global co-head of its real estate, leisure and lodging business.

The appointment comes as UBS tries to restore the faith of both its clients and staff in its investment banking prowess. Last month, it hired the former head of Bank of America Corp's buyout arm to bolster its deals coverage.

Baccile joined J.P. Morgan in 1986, was named head of real estate M&A in 1995, left for Chase Manhattan in 1998 but rejoined J.P. Morgan with its takeover of Chase in 2000. His clientele includes Starwood Capital, Simon Properties, Vornado, EQR, SL Green, MGM, Wynn and Colony Capital.

UBS said in an internal memo that Baccile would join the bank in mid-June to lead its real estate business alongside Jackson Hsieh. He will report to Matthew Grounds and Simon Warshaw, global co-heads of the firm's investment banking unit. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)