ZURICH, Nov 3 An index of Swiss residential real estate rose in the third-quarter but the market remains in a boom phase and not a bubble, bank UBS said on Thursday.

The index, launched by UBS wealth management earlier this year amid fears the market is overheating, rose by 0.13 points to 0.58 in the third quarter. The market is considered risky when the index goes above a value of 1.

The market last reached its peak in the early 1990S when the index hit 2.5 at the height of a real estate bubble, UBS said.

Ultra-low interest rates have whetted borrowers' appetite for borrowing and mortgage lending in Switzerland has expanded rapidly.

"Strikingly, loan applications for real estate purchased for leasing increased further despite being at a high level already," UBS said in a statement.

"Neither is any trend reversal in sight for household mortgage debt. The relatively small increase in nominal house prices has had a cooling effect."

The Swiss National Bank has said it keeping a close eye on the housing and mortgage market and has warned that low interest rates might tempt banks to loosen their lending standards and trigger a house price bubble.

In September, the Swiss government said would take steps to prevent the housing market from overheating and was eyeing measures, including improving the SNB's access to bank information and countercyclical buffers for banks to shield them from big mortgage writedowns.

UBS said the most risky regions remained Zurich, Geneva and Lausanne. The region near luxury ski resort St. Moritz and around Morges near Geneva were added to those at risk. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Anna Willard)