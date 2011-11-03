* UBS Swiss real estate bubble index rises in Q3
* Index up 0.13 points to 0.58
* Value above 1 means market seen as risky
ZURICH, Nov 3 An index of Swiss residential real
estate rose in the third-quarter but the market remains in a
boom phase and not a bubble, bank UBS said on Thursday.
The index, launched by UBS wealth management earlier this
year amid fears the market is overheating, rose by 0.13 points
to 0.58 in the third quarter. The market is considered risky
when the index goes above a value of 1.
The market last reached its peak in the early 1990S when the
index hit 2.5 at the height of a real estate bubble, UBS said.
Ultra-low interest rates have whetted borrowers' appetite
for borrowing and mortgage lending in Switzerland has expanded
rapidly.
"Strikingly, loan applications for real estate purchased for
leasing increased further despite being at a high level
already," UBS said in a statement.
"Neither is any trend reversal in sight for household
mortgage debt. The relatively small increase in nominal house
prices has had a cooling effect."
The Swiss National Bank has said it keeping a close eye on
the housing and mortgage market and has warned that low interest
rates might tempt banks to loosen their lending standards and
trigger a house price bubble.
In September, the Swiss government said would take steps to
prevent the housing market from overheating and was eyeing
measures, including improving the SNB's access to bank
information and countercyclical buffers for banks to shield them
from big mortgage writedowns.
UBS said the most risky regions remained Zurich, Geneva and
Lausanne. The region near luxury ski resort St. Moritz and
around Morges near Geneva were added to those at risk.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Anna Willard)