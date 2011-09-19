LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's market watchdog is
turning up the heat on banks to check their compliance and
controls systems after the $2.3 billion trading loss at UBS
.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has made no formal
request to banks but people familiar with the situation said its
staff were now asking banks about controls as part of day-to-day
supervision.
The FSA published tougher guidelines on internal controls in
2008 to apply lessons from the last big European trading
scandal, at French bank Societe Generale .
The watchdog, which supervises the London arm where the UBS
losses were chalked up, declined to comment on specific
supervisory matters.
Lawyers said banks will find it hard to claim they were
unaware of what sort of controls were expected of them.
"I can't believe there is anything new coming out of UBS
that was not covererd by the FSA's SocGen review," said Simon
Morris, a financial services partner as CMS Cameron McKenna.
"Supevisors will be asking 'why are you satisfied it won't
be happening here'," Morris said.
One senior banker confirmed checks were being made,
especially to controls on the types of trades that sparked
losses at UBS.
"Certainly in light of this case we will look at it
carefully," the banker said.
"IT complexity has massively increased which has led to
increased operating costs and increased operating risks which
the regulators have taken too little note of," the banker added.
Last week the FSA and its Swiss counterpart FINMA announced
an independent probe into the UBS losses, paid for by the Swiss
bank.
It has yet to be decided if the final report will be
published in full or in part, though any publication would not
take place until after the anticipated criminal case is
completed, which could take several years.
