LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's market watchdog is turning up the heat on banks to check their compliance and controls systems after the $2.3 billion trading loss at UBS .

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has made no formal request to banks but people familiar with the situation said its staff were now asking banks about controls as part of day-to-day supervision.

The FSA published tougher guidelines on internal controls in 2008 to apply lessons from the last big European trading scandal, at French bank Societe Generale .

The watchdog, which supervises the London arm where the UBS losses were chalked up, declined to comment on specific supervisory matters.

Lawyers said banks will find it hard to claim they were unaware of what sort of controls were expected of them.

"I can't believe there is anything new coming out of UBS that was not covererd by the FSA's SocGen review," said Simon Morris, a financial services partner as CMS Cameron McKenna.

"Supevisors will be asking 'why are you satisfied it won't be happening here'," Morris said.

One senior banker confirmed checks were being made, especially to controls on the types of trades that sparked losses at UBS.

"Certainly in light of this case we will look at it carefully," the banker said.

"IT complexity has massively increased which has led to increased operating costs and increased operating risks which the regulators have taken too little note of," the banker added.

Last week the FSA and its Swiss counterpart FINMA announced an independent probe into the UBS losses, paid for by the Swiss bank.

It has yet to be decided if the final report will be published in full or in part, though any publication would not take place until after the anticipated criminal case is completed, which could take several years. (Reporting by Huw Jones in London, Emma Thomasson in Zurich; Editing by David Cowell)