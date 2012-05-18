LONDON May 18 Nick Reid is stepping down as
co-head of European, Middle Eastern and African investment
banking at UBS, according to a memo seen by Reuters,
to spend more time with clients as the firm seeks to rebuild its
market share.
UBS has fallen down the league table in mergers and
acquisitions since the financial crisis and aims to regain a top
three position, a person familiar with the matter said.
Rebuilding the franchise could take several years, however,
because there can be many months between the announcement and
successful closing of a deal.
As a result of the changes, Reid will be able to spend more
time with close clients including British consumer goods company
Diageo, retailer Kingfisher, Land Securities
and British American Tobacco.
UBS scored a publicity coup in March, when it poached top
banker Andrea Orcel, architect of some of Europe's biggest
banking deals, to run its investment bank.
Orcel worked previously for Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and is close to banks including UniCredit and
Santander.
James Hartop, who was the other co-head along with Reid,
will continue to lead the business, the memo said.
Diego Pignatelli, UBS chairman of EMEA investment banking,
and group country head for Italy and chief executive officer of
Italian investment banking, will increase his involvement in the
management of the business.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)