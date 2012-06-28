LONDON, June 28 UBS has appointed a team of cross-asset specialists who will improve coordination of its structuring unit as part of the Swiss bank's plans to grow the business.

Structuring units create complex products made up of shares, bonds or derivatives that seek to offer their corporate and wealthy individual clients greater returns not usually seen with a single asset.

Andrea Sambo, who became global head of fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) structuring last month, said on Thursday he had set up a five-strong team of global product specialists.

"We have an opportunity to maximise our leverage of the specific product knowledge available in our different centers of excellence through global coordination of the product teams," Sambo said.

Alexis Besse becomes the bank's new global product head of macro structuring, having recently joined from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he ran rates and currencies structuring for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Alex Pierre is the bank's new global head of credit structuring, while continuing as head of EMEA credit, and Chris MacKenzie is global product head for insurance structuring, on top of his current job as Americas head of insurance and credit.

UBS said Andrew Kaufmann remains global head of foreign exchange structuring and Tom Payne retains responsibility as global head of FICC strategy indices trading.

Sambo also said in an internal email seen by Reuters that Kristi was the new global chief operating officer of FICC structuring in addition to her duty as a business manager in the bank's EMEA debt capital markets team.

The reshuffle marks the first major play by Sambo to gear up the business he took over last month after only 18 months as UBS's co-head of European FICC. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)