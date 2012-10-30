(Updates with quotes from CFO)

LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - UBS is closing down its sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) bond business as well as exiting its commercial paper business as it winds down large chunks of its fixed income units to meet tough capital rules.

According to a senior source at the bank, SSA syndicate, origination, sales and trading have been cut and it is also laying off staff in the commercial paper business.

The trading part of SSA will be put in run-off as the bank winds down outstanding positions. The bank is also cutting its Gilts sales and trading teams.

The bank is also cutting back in other businesses, including corporate bonds.

"We still believe that the investment bank is a core part of what UBS is, it's just we need to see which parts are most aligned with wealth management globally and our corporate business in Switzerland," UBS CFO Tom Naratil told IFR.

"We're going back to the DNA of where we've been strong, in equities, research, FX and precious metals for example. We're cutting things that are long dated and that we don't see as viable. This disproportionately affects the fixed income business."

The cull comes as part of the bank's move to cut 10,000 employees, with staff in London turning up to work this morning to find their roles had been eliminated.

Some staff turned up to work to find their employee cards no longer worked at the turnstile and were then escorted to human resources, according to various sources with knowledge of the situation.

Once at human resources, they received their personal items in a bag with a letter saying they would have two weeks paid leave, after which they were to return to pick up their redundancy package, the sources said.

"When you make an announcement of this type there is a combination of how do you treat your people with the appropriate amount of care and respect given how difficult this is, but also how do you control your business or how do you control your businesses and positions," added Naratil. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Spencer Anderson, Editing by John Mastrini)