ZURICH, July 31 UBS said on Tuesday net profit shrank to 425 million Swiss francs ($433 million) from 1.0 billion francs on sharply lower trading revenue and a drop in commissions and fees from clients.

The Swiss bank was cautious in its outlook, saying it would continue to explore avenues to improve efficiency, without detailing further measures. The bank, which employeed 63,520 staff at end June, is currently cutting roughly 3,500 jobs.

As in the first quarter, UBS highlighted that the euro zone debt crisis, the economic outlook globally and the U.S. fiscal "cliff" were likely to hit its business.

"Failure to make progress on these key issues, accentuated by the reduction in market activity levels typically seen in the third quarter, would make further improvements in prevailing market conditions unlikely and would thus generate headwinds for revenue growth, net interest margins and net new money," UBS said in a statement.

UBS said it was nevertheless confident it would continue to gather net new assets, which totalled 13.2 billion francs in its wealth management arms in the quarter.

