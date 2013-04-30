* Net profit 988 mln Sfr vs 601 mln Sfr in Reuters poll
* Private bank posts 15 bln Sfr in net new money
* UBS bolsters capital past key 10 pct level ahead of rivals
* Investment bank swings to pretax profit on trading surge
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, April 30 UBS beat expectations
for first-quarter profit thanks to a surge in trading income
from its investment bank and more fees from wealthy clients.
Net profit at Switzerland's biggest bank slipped 5 percent
to 988 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) compared with
average analysts forecasts of 601 million in a Reuters poll.
UBS, which is cutting 10,000 jobs in a retreat from riskier
fixed income activities, cautioned that economic worries might
slow trading by wealthy clients and hit second-quarter revenue,
margins and fresh inflows.
But it said it was confident it would keep winning net new
money, a key bellwether for future revenue.
UBS's private bank, which forms the cornerstone of the
bank's strategy and must deliver the bulk of the profit in
future as the investment bank shrinks, snapped back from a poor
fourth quarter with a 67 percent rise in pretax profit.
Fees from trading and transactions at the private bank
perked up on a "significant uptick" of client activity in the
first six weeks of 2013, particularly in Asia, UBS said.
"It's too early to declare victory for sure, but it's good
to see we're gaining momentum," UBS Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti told journalists at a briefing.
UBS, the second-largest private bank in the world after Bank
of America, is trying to rid itself of a scandal-tainted
image and focus far more strongly on private banking clients, or
those with more than $1 million in assets to bank.
In December, UBS paid a $1.5 billion penalty for taking part
in a multi-year scheme to manipulate Libor and other benchmark
interest rates.
With 15 billion francs in fresh funds won from clients, the
private bank posted its best showing since 2007, before the
subprime crisis hit and caused massive withdrawals.
On Monday, better-than-expected results at Deutsche Bank
were overshadowed by a 2.8 billion euro ($3.67
billion) capital increase to beef up its balance sheet.
In contrast, UBS said it had become the first bank to bring
capital above the key 10 percent ratio demanded by new
regulations, posting a 10.1 percent common equity Tier 1 capital
ratio in the quarter.
UBS's investment bank swung to a pretax profit of 977
million francs, driven by higher trading income. The unit hiked
revenue 20 percent using 10 percent less of its balance sheet,
and 15 percent fewer staff, the bank said.
In total, UBS cut nearly 2,461 jobs in the quarter, part of
the overall 10,000 cuts announced last October.
The securities unit's trading arm benefited from strong
foreign exchange business -- where it maintains a strong
position -- due to currency volatility.
The sale of a proprietary trading business also won UBS 55
million francs. The advisory arm won a large private
transaction, which bolstered equity capital markets.
Like many banks, UBS is shrinking riskier assets because
they soak up costly capital. The bank cut risk-weighed assets
back to 259 billion francs in the quarter, within striking
distance of its year-end target of 250 billion.