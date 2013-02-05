ZURICH Feb 5 UBS said it swung to a
big fourth-quarter and full-year net loss due to a $1.5 billion
fine for rigging benchmark interest rates and charges from a
restructuring plan to shed 10,000 staff.
Switzerland's largest bank said it will still pay
shareholders 0.15 Swiss francs ($0.17) for 2012, following a
symbolic, 0.10 francs per share for 2011, its first post-crisis
dividend.
UBS's 1.89 billion franc net loss for the fourth quarter
compares with a 2.078 billion franc net loss forecasts by
analysts in a Reuters poll. [ID: nL5N0B0GJO]
($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)