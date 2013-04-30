BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 30 UBS posted a better-than-expected first quarter profit on Tuesday as it saw a surge in trading income from its investment bank and more fees from wealthy clients.
Switzerland's biggest bank saw net profit slip 5 percent to 988 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion), but still beat by far analyst forecasts, which averaged 601 million francs in a Reuters poll.
UBS, which is cutting 10,000 jobs in a retreat from riskier fixed income activities, said economic worries could again prevent wealthy clients from trading and hit second-quarter revenue, margins, and fresh funds.
"Nevertheless, we remain confident that our asset-gathering businesses as a whole will continue to attract net new money," UBS said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9368 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart)
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.