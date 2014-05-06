Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
ZURICH May 6 Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday it will pay a special dividend to investors who help it transfer into a holding company, a bid to win rebates on capital rules demanded by regulators following the financial crisis.
The Swiss bank is launching a swap of shares into the new company, which is meant to separate its branches more easily in case one runs into trouble without jeopardizing the remainder, a key element of too-big-to-fail laws.
The Zurich lender disclosed the plan, agreed with Swiss financial regulator FINMA, alongside a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion). This topped expectations in an analyst poll conducted by Reuters, which averaged 905 million francs.
($1 = 0.8778 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart)
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Elliott Management Corporation sends a letter to Arconic board demanding a "full, fair and independent accounting of secret vote-buying agreement" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is responding to a crude spill by Husky Energy Inc in Canada's oil-rich Alberta, and while the pipeline in question has been shut, the leaked volume and cause are unknown.