BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
ZURICH May 6 UBS AG : * Shares in UBS rise 1.1 percent after earnings
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.