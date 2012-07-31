ZURICH, July 31 Swiss bank UBS said on
Tuesday the euro zone's debt crisis and troubles in the European
banking system would weigh on client activity in the third
quarter, but it remained confident of attracting net new money.
"Failure to make progress on these key issues, accentuated
by the reduction in market activity levels typically seen in the
third quarter, would make further improvements in prevailing
market conditions unlikely and would thus generate headwinds for
revenue growth, net interest margins and net new money," UBS
said in a statement as it reported second-quarter results.
"Despite these challenges, we remain confident that our
asset-gathering businesses as a whole will continue to attract
net new money."
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Richard Pullin)