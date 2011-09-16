* CS, London-based private banks seen gaining from UBS woes
* Regional banks could pull in retail clients
* Unlikely to be a stampede to other banks - analyst
By Chris Vellacott and Martin de Sa'Pinto
LONDON/GENEVA, Sept 16 Private banks are hoping
for a haul of new clients exiting Swiss giant UBS as
its core wealth management arm reels from the reputational
damage caused by a $2 billion rogue trader scandal at its London
capital markets division.
Swiss rival Credit Suisse and London based competitors are
seen as most likely to pick up clients fleeing UBS, having
already benefited from a previous exodus during the credit
crunch and after a damaging tax spat with the U.S.
"Private clients worry a lot about reputational risk and I
reckon UBS management does as well ... I think it will impact
their flows," said one banking analyst based in London who asked
not to be named.
"Barclays Wealth is very hungry for business and I'm
sure they'll be going through their rolodex trying to take a bit
of business away. HSBC is pedalling quite hard in that
market and some (clients) will just walk down the road to Credit
Suisse ," he said.
Clients pulled nearly 400 billion Swiss francs -- almost 20
percent of total client assets -- from UBS during the financial
crisis as the bank was battered by subprime losses, a prolonged
dispute with the U.S tax authorities and the biggest annual
corporate loss in Swiss history.
"Last time, UBS lost masses of funds. We were in receipt of
some of it, Credit Suisse did better," said a London based
private banker at a rival global institution, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"We don't want to gloat because there but for the grace of
God ... But it's likely to be the kind of thing that if we were
in competition with them for a pitch it would help us because it
would be another question mark in people's minds," he said.
As UBS struggled through the last crisis, many retail
clients also took to their heels, to the benefit of regional
banks like ZKB, Banque Cantonale de Geneve and Swiss
Post, reassured by an implicit state guarantee of their
deposits.
Some feel this latest misstep at UBS could again drive
clients their way.
"Clients may lose some confidence in their internal
controls, and be more comfortable with a more human-sized bank
where there is a closer relationship with clients and problems
can be spotted far more quickly," said BCG communications
manager Helene de Vos Vuadens .
Since the crisis, the bank's head Oswald Gruebel, brought
out of retirement in 2009 to turn UBS around, has fought hard to
rebuild the private client business and UBS is expected to go to
great lengths to stop this progress going into reverse.
Peter Thorne, an analyst at Helvea said the latest crisis is
less serious to the bank than its previous woes and is unlikely
to result in a similar stampede.
"I can't believe they're not going to do their utmost to
maintain their clients. Also, if you've been through the
financial crisis and you stuck with UBS you must love them ...
so I'm not sure you're going to jump ship," he said.
However, one industry insider said a trend that started
during the last credit crunch of 2008, whereby rich clients
spread their wealth across different institutions rather than
signing it over to one bank, is now likely to be reinforced.
"This is every bank's worst nightmare, it doesn't do them
any good. One of the things that happened after the last crisis
is rich people diversified, they opened more bank accounts,"
said Catherine Tillotson, managing partner at wealth management
consultant Scorpio Partnership.
