* Two co-heads of equities unit resign over trading loss
* eight more in equities face disciplinary action-source
* Mike Stewart to become sole equities chief
(Adds details on employees facing disciplinary action)
By Sarah White and Catherine Bosley
LONDON/ZURICH Oct 5 (Reuters) -The two heads of the UBS
UBSN.VX (UBS.N) division that caused a $2.3 billion loss
stepped down on Wednesday as an internal investigation into the
trading scandal showed risk systems had detected unauthorised
activity but failed to respond.
Caretaker chief executive Sergio Ermotti, who took over 11
days ago after Oswald Gruebel quit over the losses, said it was
"simply not acceptable" that unauthorised activity was not
sufficiently investigated and controls not properly enforced.
"We have to be straight with ourselves. In no circumstances
should something like this ever occur," Ermotti said in a memo
seen by Reuters. "The fact that it did is evidence of a failure
to exercise appropriate controls."
London-based trader Kweku Adoboli has been accused of the
rogue trading, and his lawyer told a court last month he was
"appalled at the scale of the consequences of his disastrous
miscalculations."
Ermotti said the bank had accepted the resignation of the
two co-heads of global equities, Francois Gouws and Yassine
Bouhara, over the unauthorised trades and said disciplinary
action against other members of staff was pending.
Mike Stewart, who only joined UBS from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) two days ago where he had been global
co-head of equities, will become sole head of equities, UBS
said.
In July, UBS said Stewart would become co-head of global
equities with Gouws, while Bouhara -- who joined UBS in 2010
from Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) -- had been due to take on the
newly created role of running emerging markets.
DISCIPLINARY ACTION
In a memo to staff, investment bank head Carsten Kengeter
said Stewart had already begun work in New York, while he had
also asked Don Francese to take over immediately as interim
chief operating officer for global equities.
"A number of front office staff have been suspended pending
further disciplinary action. We will also be taking appropriate
disciplinary measures against responsible individuals in our
operations and control functions in the coming weeks," he said.
Kengeter -- who has also faced calls to quit since the
scandal broke -- said the investment bank was already acting to
improve its overall risk and control framework and would
tighten up other processes and procedures.
"We will execute these actions with urgency and accuracy so
UBS is able to move forward with confidence," he said.
Eight people in the equities business were facing
disciplinary action, among them Adoboli's boss John Hughes,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
The co-chief operating officers of the equities division,
Sethu Palaniappan and Niraj Gudka, are also among them, the
source said.
The rest are front office staff. Other "responsible
functions," possibly outside equities, could also face
disciplinary action, Ermotti said.
The 51-year-old Ermotti, who joined UBS in April after
having been passed over for the top job at Italy's UniCredit
(CRDI.MI), has made overhauling the investment bank a
priority.
He is expected to announce details about the revamp at an
investor day on Nov. 17 and the unit is bracing for more job
cuts in addition to the 3,500 for the whole bank announced in
August. [ID:nL5E7JN03D]
Kengeter said UBS was working to align the strategy of the
investment bank with the economic and regulatory environment.
"This means further investing in areas that make economic
and strategic sense, exiting those that don't, and finding new
ways to deliver much more effectively in others," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil said on Tuesday the
internal investigation had revealed that the losses on
Adoboli's alleged trades only really accelerated in August when
big falls on global stock markets hurt bets on equity index
futures.
The losses reached $2 billion around mid-August and
remained close to that level until they were discovered and
closed out, Naratil also said.
(Writing by Catherine Bosley, editing by Bernard Orr)