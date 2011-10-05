Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON Oct 5 UBS said its co-heads of global equities resigned on Wednesday and more staff would go following a "rogue trading" crisis that surfaced at the Swiss bank last month.
Francois Gouws and Yassine Bouhara, co-heads of global equities, had resigned following the unauthorized trading incident, as they assume overall responsibility for the effective management of the Equities business, UBS said.
"In addition, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against other individuals in the equities business as a result of the incident," the bank said in a statement.
Mike Stewart, who only recently joined UBS from Bank of America Merrill Lynch , will become sole head of equities, the same role he had at BofA Merrill. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.