LONDON Oct 5 UBS said its co-heads of global equities resigned on Wednesday and more staff would go following a "rogue trading" crisis that surfaced at the Swiss bank last month.

Francois Gouws and Yassine Bouhara, co-heads of global equities, had resigned following the unauthorized trading incident, as they assume overall responsibility for the effective management of the Equities business, UBS said.

"In addition, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against other individuals in the equities business as a result of the incident," the bank said in a statement.

Mike Stewart, who only recently joined UBS from Bank of America Merrill Lynch , will become sole head of equities, the same role he had at BofA Merrill. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)