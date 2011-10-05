Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON Oct 5 UBS said an internal investigation into a "rogue trading" loss that surfaced last month showed its risk and operational systems detected unauthorized activity, but it was not sufficiently investigated.
Sergio Ermotti, interim CEO for the Swiss bank, said in a memo seen by Reuters: "Our internal investigation indicates that risk and operational systems did detect unauthorized or unexplained activity but this was not sufficiently investigated nor was appropriate action taken to ensure existing controls were enforced. This is simply not acceptable."
UBS on Wednesday said its co-heads of global equities resigned following the unauthorised $2.3 billion trading loss. Disciplinary action has been taken by another eight staff in equities, a person familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Sarah White; writing by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.