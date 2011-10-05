LONDON Oct 5 UBS said an internal investigation into a "rogue trading" loss that surfaced last month showed its risk and operational systems detected unauthorized activity, but it was not sufficiently investigated.

Sergio Ermotti, interim CEO for the Swiss bank, said in a memo seen by Reuters: "Our internal investigation indicates that risk and operational systems did detect unauthorized or unexplained activity but this was not sufficiently investigated nor was appropriate action taken to ensure existing controls were enforced. This is simply not acceptable."

UBS on Wednesday said its co-heads of global equities resigned following the unauthorised $2.3 billion trading loss. Disciplinary action has been taken by another eight staff in equities, a person familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Sarah White; writing by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)