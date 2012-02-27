* Satur exiting UBS to start macro fund MST Capital
* In talks with investors to raise up to A$500 mln
(Recasts with quotes, data on macro strategy inflows)
By Nishant Kumar and Narayanan Somasundaram
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, Feb 27 Senior UBS
Australia trader Gerard Satur is quitting to start a
hedge fund next month that aims to garner up to A$500 million
and employ the increasingly popular macro strategy, sources
said, in what may be one of the biggest start-ups of 2012.
Satur's plans are taking shape as banks shut proprietary
trading desks in light of the 'Volcker rule', which limits the
risks they can take with their own capital in the wake of the
global financial crisis.
The UBS executive has been running the bank's macro strategy
trading in Australia for more than six months now as the
strategy's chief investment officer. He formerly headed UBS's
securities arm in Australia and its equity trading division in
the United States.
A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment. Satur could not be
reached for comment.
The sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter,
declined to be identified as the matter was private.
Satur is currently trying to rope in anchor investors for
the fund, which he will launch with members of his team, one of
the sources said. The firm will be called MST Capital.
RECORD INFLOWS
Macro hedge funds focus on major economic trends and events
and bet whereever they see value, including on stocks, bonds,
currencies, commodities and derivatives markets.
The strategy received $7.8 billion in January, the highest
monthly net flow on record, booting total assets under
management to $135 billion, data from Singapore-based industry
tracker Eurekahedge showed.
"Assets have been flowing to the larger managers or those
with strong pedigree," said Max Gottschalk, co-founder of Gottex
Fund Management, one of the world's biggest fund of
hedge funds.
"Due to the lack of choice, with only a few large hedge
funds based in the region, some of the new launches from
respected fund managers have been gathering a lot of interest
and launching with sizeable assets," he said.
Satur joins the likes of Eashwar Krishnan, a former analyst
at Lone Pine Capital, who has teamed up with Tanvir Ghani,
former head of capital introduction for Asia-Pacific at Goldman
Sachs, in preparation to launch their funds in a tough
capital raising environment.
Others like Alp Ercil, a former partner and the head of New
York-based hedge fund Perry Capital's Asia operations, and
Morgan Stanley's former head of fixed income for
Asia-Pacific, Ranodeb Roy, are also planning to launch their
funds.
The last big hedge fund spin out from a bank in the region
was Azentus Capital, a hedge fund launched by former Goldman
star trader Morgan Sze on April 1 with about $1 billion. It has
grown to almost $2 billion now.
($1 = 0.9339 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)