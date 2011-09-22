SINGAPORE Sept 22 In the lobby of Singapore's
One Raffles Quay office tower, excited onlookers queue for a
chance to sit in UBS AG's sleek Formula One car
simulator.
Staff in T-shirts emblazoned with the Swiss bank's logo give
tips on how to navigate the track that drivers Lewis Hamilton
and Sebastian Vettel will roar around at Sunday's Formula One
race in Singapore -- a glitzy, annual event sponsored this
year by UBS.
The laughter echoing in the lobby was in stark contrast to
the building's upper floors where a chastened UBS board huddled
to consider last week's fallout from $2.3 billion in
losses racked up by a London-based trader through a series of
unauthorized trades.
Until a week ago, the plan to hold the bank's September
board meeting in Singapore seemed ideal, a chance to iron out
strategy followed by a weekend of entertaining clients at one of
the flashiest events on the calendar for wealthy Singapore.
Now the garish party tents and UBS-sponsored festivities of
the Singapore Grand Prix seem jarringly out of place for those
at the helm of the global bank, many of whom entered through the
drab surroundings of the tower's loading bay to avoid packs of
waiting reporters.
Projecting an image of austerity at the Singapore Grand Prix
is not easy, especially with the board staying at the
Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Hotel in Singapore, one of the priciest
hotels in one of Asia's most expensive cities.
One executive pointed out on Wednesday that plane and
hotel tickets for the Singapore event were booked well in
advance of the trading scandal. Any effort to scale back lodging
and flight plans would have come too late.
With a bird's-eye view of the racetrack, a three-night stay
at the Ritz this weekend -- complete with Formula One tickets --
costs a minimum of S$6,000 ($4,700) for corporate clients. A
receptionist told Reuters a night in one of their top suites
goes for as much as S$17,000 before tax.
Adding to the awkward balance is the fact that this
week's events take place in the hometown of UBS's largest
shareholder, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The fund
issued a rare, public statement this week aimed at UBS,
demanding the bank take firm action to restore confidence.
Traders in Singapore said UBS had also booked a hospitality
lounge in the city-state's famous Raffles Hotel for three days,
but UBS declined to confirm the booking.
UBS became a global sponsor of Formula One in August last
year just after rival Royal Bank of Scotland cut its
marketing ties with the sport in order to lower costs.
The bank never disclosed the financial terms of the
agreement. But marketing experts at the time said it was likely
to cost tens of millions of dollars every year.
Chief executive Oswald Gruebel, known to be a big
motor-racing fan, oversaw the deal, their first major
international sponsoring initiative for several years. The bank
said in its press release that the tie-up provided "fascinating
opportunities for key client hospitality across the globe".
PERKS
The website for the Singapore Grand Prix says all corporate
hospitality guests will enjoy "an international five-star menu,
extensive wine selection" and "breathtaking views from our
exclusive balconies, terraces and private grandstands".
UBS told Reuters it was unable to comment on the cost of its
sponsorship but that it continues to "remain vigilant on costs".
"F1 is a long term sponsorship platform which constitutes a
key element of our branding activities," said a UBS spokeswoman
in Singapore. She added the bank also uses the event as a
platform for a number of charity projects.
Singapore banks often use the event to entertain clients.
One fund manager told Reuters he was invited to a party at
Goldman Sachs' offices overlooking part of the track.
But UBS has a tricky task of acknowledging the gravity of
their situation while ensuring their clients have a good time.
UBS's staff and clients are also enjoying F1-related perks:
employees in their Singapore office told Reuters they have all
been given a free red and black Formula One jacket.
What is crucial, public relations experts say, is that
senior executives at the bank demonstrate they are in control.
"In many situations, companies can fall into the vacuum of
speculation and misperception," said Ang Shih-Huei, Asia
managing director at Pelham Bell Pottinger, which advises
executives, financial institutions and some governments.
"In these times, it is important to show solidarity of the
firm both to internal and external stakeholders and to respond
swiftly with a clear plan of action in order to restore
confidence."
($1 = 1.276 Singapore Dollars)
(Additional Reporting by Charmian Kok and Harry Suhartono.
Editing by Jason Szep and Michael Flaherty)