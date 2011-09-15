LONDON, Sept 15 A $2 billion rogue trading hit
at UBS deals an early blow to its new chief risk
officer, previously head of risk at Lehman Brothers, and
undermines claims by the Swiss bank and the industry that such
events are a thing of the past.
Maureen Miskovic took over as chief risk officer at UBS at
the start of the year. She arrived from U.S.-based financial
services group State Street with a strong reputation and
has shaken up risk management at the bank, according to one
industry source.
So news on Thursday that a single trader had lost UBS around
$2 billion in unauthorised deals, and the arrest of 31-year-old
Kweku Adoboli in London in connection with the case, stunned the
market and sent shares skidding
"It's astonishing given the technology, the systems, the
emphasis on risk. UBS has been focusing on it, post-crisis
they've put more focus on it than a lot of other banks," the
industry source said.
"I'm surprised that this many years after (previous rogue
trader) Nick Leeson there are still the Jerome Kerviels of the
world and now this one. How does a 31-year-old rack up a $2.0
billion loss without anybody noticing?"
Others said the crisis showed lax supervision at UBS and
threw the spotlight on an industry that will always compel some
staff to take excessive risks to keep ahead of rivals.
"No rogue trader works in a vacuum, and UBS's management
must have taken its eye off the ball to allow a trader to
operate on this scale without sufficient supervision and without
the systems to monitor his trades," said Simon Morris, a partner
at UK law firm CMS Cameron McKenna.
"They, and the shareholders, must now pay the bill for this
laxness."
Miskovic, who is based in Zurich and directly reports to
Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel, had been head of risk at State
Street from 2008 to 2010. From 1996-2002, she was chief risk
officer at Lehman Brothers, the U.S. investment bank that
collapsed three years ago today. Before that she worked at
Morgan Stanley.
She replaced Philip Lofts, a UBS veteran who was promoted to
head UBS Americas.
UBS, which is struggling to regain investor confidence and
rebuild its credibility after years of crises, warned it might
post a loss in the third quarter after the latest blow that
threatens the future of its investment bank.
