(Adds comments, details)
By Kirstin Ridley and Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 15 A $2 billion rogue trading hit
at UBS deals a savage blow to its new chief risk
officer, previously head of risk at Lehman Brothers, and
undermines claims by the Swiss bank and the industry that such
events are a thing of the past.
Maureen Miskovic took over as chief risk officer at UBS
at the start of the year. She arrived from U.S.-based
financial services group State Street with a strong
reputation and has shaken up risk management at the bank,
according to one industry source.
So news on Thursday that a single trader had lost UBS around
$2 billion in unauthorised deals, and the arrest of 31-year-old
Kweku Adoboli in London in connection with the case, stunned the
market and sent shares skidding
"It's astonishing given the technology, the systems, the
emphasis on risk. UBS has been focusing on it, post-crisis
they've put more focus on it than a lot of other banks," the
industry source said.
"I'm surprised that this many years after (previous rogue
trader) Nick Leeson there are still the Jerome Kerviels of the
world and now this one. How does a 31-year-old rack up a $2
billion loss without anybody noticing?"
Others said the crisis showed lax supervision at UBS and
threw the spotlight on an industry that will always compel some
staff to take excessive risks to keep ahead of rivals.
"No rogue trader works in a vacuum, and UBS's management
must have taken its eye off the ball to allow a trader to
operate on this scale without sufficient supervision and without
the systems to monitor his trades," said Simon Morris, a partner
at UK law firm CMS Cameron McKenna.
"They, and the shareholders, must now pay the bill for this
laxness."
OUTWITTING THE SYSTEM
Miskovic, who is based in Zurich and directly reports to
Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel, had been head of risk at State
Street from 2008 to 2010. From 1996-2002, she was chief risk
officer at Lehman Brothers, the U.S. investment bank that
collapsed three years ago today. Before that she worked at
Morgan Stanley .
UK citizen Miskovic replaced Philip Lofts, a UBS veteran who
was promoted to head UBS Americas.
She brought in Mark Sandborn as head of risk of the
investment bank, who started in April.
UBS, which is struggling to regain investor confidence and
rebuild its credibility after taking $50 billion of losses in
the financial crisis, warned it might post a loss in the third
quarter after the latest blow.
The scandal will raise questions about the industry's risk
credentials, which were supposed to have improved after French
dealer Jerome cost Societe Generale 4.9 billion euros
in France's biggest trading scandal three years ago.
"Volatility positions can blow out pretty quickly in the
current environment but you'd expect them (banks) to have had
controls in place," said one head of execution at a large
investment bank.
Banks have spent tens of millions of euros on improving IT
systems and risk management jobs have not been hit by the wave
of staff cuts.
The calibre of risk management staff has improved in recent
years and traders and other front office staff have moved into
risk roles, one recruitment industry executive said.
"Part of the problem is that the banks' risk and compliance
units are organized in silos, whereas the trading desks often
straddle more than one surveillance team -- so things inevitably
get missed," said Wolfgang Fabisch, CEO of German compliance
consulting firm b-next.
Ben Kingsley, a partner at London law firm Slaughter and
May, added: "No matter how much beef you add to the compliance
departments, and how big a stick the regulator wields, you have
to expect there will be at least one guy who thinks he can
outwit the system."
One of the most notorious rogue traders was Nick Leeson, a
futures trader in Singapore, whose $1.4 billion derivatives
losses triggered the collapse of Britain's venerable Barings
Bank in 1995.
Fourteen of the most notorious rogue traders in the last two
decades have cost banks more than $20 billion. <ID:nL5E7KF0M4>
