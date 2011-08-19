(Adds details, background)

ZURICH Aug 19 Switzerland's biggest bank UBS said on Friday it had not made use of the Federal Reserve's swap facility via the Swiss National Bank.

There had been speculation that a Swiss bank had accessed the U.S. liquidity facility via a $200 million repurchase transaction with the SNB the previous week.

"UBS has not made use of the Fed facility through the SNB," it said in a statement.

The Federal Reserve provided $200 million of liquidity to the Swiss National Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The SNB was the sole institution to tap the swap lines in the week ended Aug. 17, swapping the full amount.

That was the first time the SNB has tapped the swap lines since they were reopened in May 2010. (By Catherine Bosley and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)