UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ZURICH, Sept 22 Swiss bank UBS said on Monday that it will appeal against a French court ruling that it must deposit a 1.1 billion euro ($1.41 billion) guarantee for potential fines it may have to pay if found guilty of helping rich French clients avoid tax.
The bank said in a statement that it would take the decision made by a French appeals court on Monday to France's supreme court and challenge the judicial process, including the right to a fair trial, at the European Court of Human Rights. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Goodman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts