LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - UBS's 10-year non-call five
Tier 2 loss-absorbing capital notes will be worth USD2bn and
price in line with the revised coupon guidance of 7.25%, a lead
on the deal said on Wednesday.
By the time the order book had closed, it had reached
USD5.5bn, courtesy of more than 400 accounts, a banker on the
trade added.
Around 70% of the demand has come from retail/private banks
investors with the reminder coming from institutional accounts.
Asia has made a strong show with an estimated 60% of the
demand coming from there. Europe made up the rest.
UBS is global coordinator. BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale are joint-bookrunners on the
dollar-denominated issue.
The bond is the first European Tier 2 issue where
bondholders could lose all principal via permanent write-down
rather than the notes converting into equity.
Under the terms of the deal, the bonds can be written down
permanently if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below
5% or is considered non-viable. UBS's Tier 1 capital ratio under
Basel 2.5 stands at 16%.
(Reporting By Helene Durand, writing by Josie Cox)