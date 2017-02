LONDON, Sept 16 A tearful Kweku Adoboli appeared in a London court on Friday charged with two counts of false accounting and one count of fraud by abuse of position after Swiss bank UBS said it had lost about $2 billion in unauthorised trades.

Wearing a light blue sweater and a white shirt, Adoboli wiped away tears from his eyes as he appeared before City of London Magistrates Court. He spoke only to confirm his name and address during a short hearing as he was remanded in custody until Sept. 22. (Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)