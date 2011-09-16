(Adds more details of charges)
By Stefano Ambrogi
LONDON, Sept 16 A tearful Kweku Adoboli appeared
in a London court on Friday charged with fraud after Swiss bank
UBS said it had lost about $2 billion in unauthorised
trades. The court ordered him to be detained until a further
hearing next week.
Wearing a light blue sweater and a white shirt, Adoboli, 31,
wiped tears from his eyes as he appeared before City of London
Magistrates Court and was handed a tissue by the court clerk.
Adoboli, who worked as a director of exchange traded funds
at UBS, was formally accused of two counts of false accounting,
one of which dated back to 2008, and one count of fraud by abuse
of position.
The fraud was alleged to have taken place between January
and September this year.
The charge stated: "While occupying a position, namely being
a senior trader with Global Synthetic Equities, in which you
were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial
interests of UBS Bank, you dishonestly abused that position
intending thereby to make a gain for yourself, causing losses to
UBS or to expose UBS to risk of loss."
The false accounting charges were said to have taken place
between Oct. 2008 and Dec. 2009, and Jan. 2010 and Sept. 2011.
The first said he had falsified "an exchange traded fund
made or acquired for an accounting purpose" while the second
accused him of "falsifying an exchange traded fund transaction
and other internal records".
Adoboli, the son of a retired United Nations employee from
Ghana, spoke only to confirm his name and address and he was
remanded in custody until Sept. 22 when he will appear again in
the same court.
"This is to allow you to make a bail application," said
magistrate Carolyn Wagstaff. "They are extremely serious
charges."
Adoboli will face a further committal hearing for his case
to be transferred to a higher court on Oct. 28, Wagstaff added.
Adoboli later composed himself during the short hearing and
managed a few smiles at people sitting in the public gallery of
the court.
(Writing by Michael Holden; editing by Keith Weir and Alexander
Smith)