LONDON Oct 20 UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli, who is accused of unauthorised trading which the Swiss
bank says has cost it some $2.3 billion, was remanded in custody
on Thursday to appear for a plea and case management hearing
next month.
Adoboli, 31, who worked as a director of exchange traded
funds at UBS, is charged with two counts of fraud dating back to
2008 and two counts of false accounting.
He made no application for bail at the City of London
magistrates court and will next appear at Southwark Crown Court
on Nov. 22.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Steve Addison)