(Adds details)
LONDON Oct 20 UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli, who is accused of unauthorised trading which the Swiss
bank says has cost it some $2.3 billion, was remanded in custody
on Thursday to appear for a plea and case management hearing
next month.
Adoboli, 31, who worked as a director of exchange traded
funds at UBS, is charged with two counts of fraud dating back to
2008 and two counts of false accounting.
He made no application for bail at the City of London
magistrates court and will next appear on Nov. 22 at Southwark
Crown Court, the London court which specialises in financial
criminal cases.
Adoboli, dressed in a smart grey suit, briefly acknowledged
five members of his family. He listened intently during the
hearing, his third court appearance since being arrested in
September.
Adoboli is the British-educated son of a retired United
Nations official from Ghana, and his father was one of those
present.
At a previous hearing, his lawyer Patrick Gibbs had said
Adoboli was "sorry beyond words for what had happened".
"He stands now appalled at the scale of the consequences of
his disastrous miscalculations," Gibbs said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Steve Addison)