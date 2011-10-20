(Adds details)

LONDON Oct 20 UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who is accused of unauthorised trading which the Swiss bank says has cost it some $2.3 billion, was remanded in custody on Thursday to appear for a plea and case management hearing next month.

Adoboli, 31, who worked as a director of exchange traded funds at UBS, is charged with two counts of fraud dating back to 2008 and two counts of false accounting.

He made no application for bail at the City of London magistrates court and will next appear on Nov. 22 at Southwark Crown Court, the London court which specialises in financial criminal cases.

Adoboli, dressed in a smart grey suit, briefly acknowledged five members of his family. He listened intently during the hearing, his third court appearance since being arrested in September.

Adoboli is the British-educated son of a retired United Nations official from Ghana, and his father was one of those present.

At a previous hearing, his lawyer Patrick Gibbs had said Adoboli was "sorry beyond words for what had happened".

At a previous hearing, his lawyer Patrick Gibbs had said Adoboli was "sorry beyond words for what had happened".

"He stands now appalled at the scale of the consequences of his disastrous miscalculations," Gibbs said.