HONG KONG, Sept 25 Swiss bank UBS AG
has hired Shaun Treacy from Nomura as co-head of its
all industries group in Asia, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
The move sees UBS strengthen its coverage of the natural
resources sector, which accounts for 59 percent of outbound deal
volume from Asia so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
UBS ranks fifth so far this year for estimated M&A fees
generated from the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan,
according to data from Freeman Consulting, which is owned by
Thomson Reuters.
While Asia Pacific M&A activity is down by 17.8 percent from
2011 year to date, UBS is attempting to focus on lucrative large
cross-border transactions involving Asia by hiring or relocating
bankers with relevant experience.
In June the bank appointed Nick Hassall as global head of
its consumer products and retail group, moving him from Hong
Kong to London to take advantage of non-Asian companies'
interest in the Asian consumer sector.
Similarly, the bank hopes Treacy's experience in natural
resources will help it capture increasing Asian interest in
assets outside the region.
At Nomura, Treacy was global co-head of natural resources
and power as well as chairman of corporate finance for Asia
Pacific ex-Japan.
A metals and mining veteran, he has been involved in deals
including Glencore International's proposed $36 billion offer
for Xstrata, ONGC's $2.5 billion capital raising, and
the 2001 merger of BHP and Billiton which created what is now
the world's largest diversified resources company.
Before relocating to Hong Kong in January 2011, Treacy was
global co-head of natural resources and power for Nomura in
London, having joined the Japanese bank when it acquired Lehman
Brothers in 2008. Prior to that he worked at JP Morgan in
Melbourne and London.
Treacy will start work at UBS in January after completing
three months of gardening leave.
In the same memo UBS named Steven Drake, currently head of
diversified industrials coverage, as Treacy's co-head.