LONDON Oct 25 Accused UBS fraudster Kweku Adoboli will not start giving evidence on Thursday as expected because last-minute legal arguments arose at his trial in London.

Adoboli had been expected to enter the witness box but the jury were sent away at lunchtime after the judge and lawyers agreed that they needed the rest of the day to have legal arguments.

Adoboli, whose trial began on Sept. 10, is now expected to begin giving his evidence on Friday.

The nature of the legal arguments cannot be reported because they were not being held in the presence of the jury. Under British law, to avoid prejudicing trials, the media can only report what is said in court in the presence of the jury. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Maria Golovnina)