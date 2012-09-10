By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 10 A British judge selected jurors
on Monday for the trial of ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli
and told them to ignore media coverage of the high-profile case,
which stems from $2.3 billion in losses the Swiss bank blamed on
unauthorised trades.
Adoboli, 32, was in the dock all day while judge Brian Keith
dealt with jury selection and a series of procedural details.
The trial proper will start on Friday, when prosecutor Sasha
Wass will spend a day outlining the case against him.
The British-educated Ghanaian, who used to work on a trading
desk within the investment banking arm of UBS in London, was
arrested on Sept. 15, 2011 and freed on bail nine months later.
He denies two charges of fraud and two of false accounting.
The huge losses at issue in Adoboli's case were a serious
blow for UBS when it was trying to recover from near collapse
during the financial crisis in 2008. In the aftermath, the bank
made major changes in staff and strategy.
Dressed in a grey suit and red tie, Adoboli sat behind a
glass screen at the back of the courtroom during Monday's
proceedings at Southwark Crown Court, in central London. He
spoke only to confirm his identity.
The judge selected 12 jurors and four back-up jurors who
will be kept on stand-by for the duration of the trial, which is
expected to last eight weeks.
"It is very important that you keep an open mind," Keith
told the jurors, instructing them not to discuss details of the
case with friends or relatives.
"That is particularly so in a case like this, which is
likely to attract some publicity," he said, telling them not to
read newspaper articles or watch television reports concerning
the case or to do any research about it on the Internet.
"INFORMATION OVERLOAD"
Keith reminded the jurors that in several well-publicised
cases, trials had collapsed at considerable taxpayer expense and
jurors had been sent to prison after discussing cases online.
Under British law, there are strict restrictions on what
media can report about a jury trial to avoid prejudicing jurors
but a wealth of material dating back to a year ago, when the
case first came to light, is available online.
If convicted, Adoboli, the son of a retired United Nations
diplomat, faces a possible 10-year jail sentence.
Potential jurors were asked whether they had worked for UBS,
had dealings with it or owned shares in it, or whether they had
any close friends or relatives to whom any of that applied. They
were also read a list of seven principal witnesses to ensure
that they were not personally connected to them in any way.
The first witness, expected to be a financial expert who
will explain to jurors what Adoboli's work consisted of, will be
called on Monday.
At the time of the alleged offences, the defendant was
working on the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk, part of the
equities business within the UBS investment bank.
ETFs are so-called Delta One products, derivatives that
closely track underlying securities and give holders exposure to
markets that are hard to access or are illiquid.
Judge Keith warned jurors that they may find some of the
material in the complex case hard to digest but assured them
they would come to grips with it as the trial proceeded.
"At the beginning you are going to feel that you are
suffering from information overload," he told them, adding that
"this case is not a memory test".