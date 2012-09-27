LONDON, Sept 27 Kweku Adoboli, a "rogue trader"
accused of bringing UBS to the brink of collapse, learnt his
behaviour from colleagues at the Swiss bank who later "stabbed
him in the back", his defence lawyer told a London court on
Thursday.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011. He is now on
trial for fraud and false accounting that cost the Swiss bank
$2.3 billion. He has pleaded not guilty.
His lawyer Charles Sherrard told Southwark Crown Court that
Adoboli's three colleagues on the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)
desk had actively taken part in some of the fraudulent behaviour
he is accused of.
He said they had later "stabbed him in the back and left him
to bleed on the prison floor" after he ran into trouble.
Sherrard said Adoboli had learnt some of his ways, such as
the use of an illicit "umbrella" account to disguise his true
trading position, from others in UBS and that there had been,
and perhaps still were, other "secret books" within the Swiss
bank's trading accounts.
Prosecutors say Adoboli was an "out of control" rogue trader
who had abused the bank's trust in him for personal gain, while
his defence team have argued UBS turned a blind eye to
rule-breaking as long as it made the bank money.
The court has previously from former bosses of Adoboli who
said they were unaware of the trader's activities until he
confessed to unauthorised deals the day before his arrest.
One of his colleagues on the ETF desk John Hughes told the
court on Tuesday he had reported Adoboli to his manager for
exceeding his trading limits.
Hughes also said he felt stupid for not telling bank bosses
about the "umbrella" account Adoboli used to hide his
unauthorised trades.