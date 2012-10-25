By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Oct 25 British prosecutors wrapped up
their case against former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli on
Thursday, opening the way for him to open his defence against
charges of fraud and false accounting for trades that cost the
Swiss bank $2.3 billion.
After listening quietly from the back of a London courtroom
for six weeks as one after another of his former UBS colleagues
took the witness stand, Adoboli was expected to begin giving
evidence later on Thursday.
Prosecutors closed their case by reading out an email
exchange from 2008 between Adoboli and one of his friends in
which they discussed a 4.9 billion euro ($7.1 billion) loss
incurred by France's Societe Generale that was blamed
on trader Jerome Kerviel.
Sarah Moore told Adoboli she was struck by the similarities
between his and Kerviel's activities.
"Please don't let me read about you in the papers in the
same fashion," she wrote. "It would destroy my faith in human
nature forever."
The 11 jurors had yet to hear the voice of the 32-year-old
British-educated Ghanaian, who used to work as a senior trader
on the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk.
Adoboli was arrested at UBS's London offices in the middle
of the night on Sept. 15, 2011, hours after he sent an email to
a back-office accountant explaining that he had booked
fictitious trades to conceal losses made on "off-book" trades.
He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of fraud by abuse
of position and two of false accounting. The charges cover two
periods, from October 2008 to the end of May 2011, and from May
31 to Sept. 15, 2011.
Under British law, the prosecution must prove not only that
Adoboli's actions amounted to fraud and false accounting but
also that his intentions were dishonest.
Adoboli's evidence was set to begin with questions from his
own counsel, followed by cross-examination by the prosecution.
Lawyers estimated that his testimony could last three days,
although previous time estimates given in the trial have turned
out to be short of the mark.
UBS STANDARDS SCRUTINISED
Prosecutors have portrayed Adoboli as a greedy,
out-of-control rogue trader who recklessly gambled away UBS's
money because he wanted to be a star of the trading floor and
earn bigger bonuses.
They have described a "pyramid of fraud" in which he
routinely exceeded his risk limits, concealed his positions by
booking fictitious hedges and lied to the back office when asked
about his trades.
In their cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses, the
defence team have sought to show that others within UBS knew of
and condoned some of Adoboli's methods, particularly his
so-called "umbrella".
This was an accounting mechanism he used to keep some of the
profits from his unauthorised trades out of the desk's profit
and loss accounts, and then to drip-feed them back into the
accounts to smooth out fluctuations.
They have also tried to demonstrate that supervision of the
ETF desk was inadequate, risk management systems were sloppy,
back-office staff complacent and chains of command unclear.
The defence have suggested that Adoboli was acting for the
good of the bank, in line with management calls for greater
risk-taking in pursuit of greater profits.
They have said that, if Adoboli's trades had resulted in
profits rather than losses, he would not have got in trouble.
The long-running trial has been a public relations headache
for UBS, which has had to remain silent while Adoboli's defence
team have spent weeks highlighting evidence that they say
reflects poorly on the bank's standards and practices.
The bank is not a party to the case, which means that under
Britain's strict laws against prejudicing trials it is not
allowed to comment publicly on evidence heard in court.
After Adoboli's evidence will come closing speeches from the
prosecution and from the defence, then the judge's summing-up.
Then the jury will retire to consider their verdict.